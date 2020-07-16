 The Robert Stone Brand Gets Revenge On Shotzi Blackheart

After being run over by Shotzi Blackheart’s tank last week on NXT, Robert Stone was able to exact a measure of revenge during Blackheart’s match against Indi Hartwell. The finish saw Stone distract the referee, allowing Aliyah to push Blackheart off the top rope and setting up the victory for Hartwell.

