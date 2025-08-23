– Pete Dunne made a surprise appearance at Friday night’s Riot Cabaret event in London, England. After Mark Andrews dropped the Riot Cabaret Championship to Nico Angelo in the main event, Andrews continued his assault on the new champion until Dunne hit the ring to make the save.

Well hello Pete Dunne. It's been a while… pic.twitter.com/upn6mViw75 — Dandido – GWPodcastUK (@DanGWP) August 22, 2025

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be on the road to Oscar gold. Variety’s 2026 Oscar nominee predictions list Johnson as a leading contender for Best Actor for his performance in The Smashing Machine.

– Jordynne Grace has confirmed her involvement in the upcoming WWE 2K26 video game. While speaking with Adrian Hernandez, Grace revealed, “Being in the video game is awesome. I filmed some lines for 2K26, for next year already. Here’s a little spoiler there.”