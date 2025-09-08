There is a reason that fans noticed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sporting a noticeably different look last week during the recent press appearance in Venice, Italy to promote his new film, “The Smashing Machine,” where he bulked up to portray former UFC star Mark Kerr.

During a new interview with Variety, Johnson revealed that the change was for his next role in a new movie called “Lizard Music,” where he will portray a “whimsical, eccentric 70-something year-old” known as ‘Chicken Man.’

The project will be directed by Benny Safdie, who is also behind “The Smashing Machine.”

“Benny pitched me this and after about 45 minutes this pitch ended and I said, ‘I am your Chicken Man,'” Rock said at last week’s Toronto Film Festival.

Johnson added that he still has work to do in preparing for the role. “I still have a long ways to go. I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in The $mashing Machine. [It means] eating less chicken.”

“Lizard Music” is based on the novel by Daniel Pinkwater.