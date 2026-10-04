The Rock has further explained his decision to praise AEW while paying tribute to the late PAC.

As noted, some within WWE were reportedly “very surprised” by Rock’s wording in his original tribute, particularly his description of AEW as a “phenomenal wrestling company” and his reference to Tony Khan as a friend.

After seeing an Instagram video discussing the reaction to his comments, Rock responded directly and made it clear that he wasn’t looking at AEW through the lens of competition while mourning the loss of PAC.

“You’re right brother, and humanity matters to me,” Rock wrote. “I was born into this business and I’ve seen it all, but when one of our own passes away, I don’t care nor do I see ‘our competition.’”

For Rock, the circumstances surrounding PAC’s death transcended promotional rivalries.

“I care about the wrestlers and how it affects them,” he continued. “I’ve been there. To me, humanity matters most.”

Rock’s comments stem from the video tribute he released following PAC’s death on September 27 at the age of 40. In that message, Rock spoke about the bond shared by wrestlers regardless of where they work, specifically mentioning both WWE and AEW.

“As global as professional wrestling is, as global as WWE is, as much as AEW is growing into this phenomenal wrestling company, and wherever you’re wrestling at around the world, Asia, Latin America, Europe — it doesn’t matter,” Rock said.

He described the wrestling business as a “very tight-knit” community despite its worldwide reach, saying those involved share the same passion for performing inside the squared circle.

“As global as professional wrestling is, we’re still a very tight-knit unit and a tight-knit group because we all share the same DNA,” Rock continued. “And that is our love and our passion for the squared circle and to perform for audiences around the world.”

Rock then turned his attention to the pain of losing someone from that community, particularly at such a young age.

“And we’re a little crazy, and that’s okay. But when we lose one of our own, it hurts,” he said. “And when they’re young and so insanely talented, it really, it really f***ing hurts.”

He added, “Especially when a life is robbed and you don’t get that opportunity to live a full life. I’ve lost a lot of friends, as we’ve known.”

Rock closed the original tribute by sending condolences throughout the wrestling industry, including directly to Khan and the AEW locker room.

“To my friend Tony Khan, I’m so sorry for your loss,” Rock said. “My friend QT [Marshall] and all the locker rooms, the men and women of AEW, I’m so sorry for your loss.”

He also acknowledged those in WWE who knew PAC from his time with the company before offering his condolences to PAC’s family.

“And to those, of course, my colleagues in WWE who knew him well, I’m so sorry. So sorry all around,” Rock said. “And to the Satterley family, I wish you love and light as you endure this pain.”