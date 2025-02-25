“The Final Boss” is ready to disrupt the system in WWE.

And he’s loving doing it.

The Rock surfaced on social media on Tuesday morning to comment on his unique “I want your soul” storyline with Cody Rhodes from last week’s WWE SmackDown, with another appearance scheduled for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event this coming Saturday night.

“Thanks for watching the show, we got some disruptive moves coming up so tune in,” Rock wrote via X. “Love playin’ this audacious, unpredictable character known as Final Boss.”

Rock concluded, “Toronto – I’ll see you this weekend at Elimination Chamber.”

Make sure to join us here this Saturday night for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto results coverage.