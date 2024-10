Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has commented further on his surprise return at WWE Bad Blood 2024 last weekend.

In a new post released via his official Instagram page this week, The Rock wrote the following:

The show ain’t over, until the Final Boss says it’s over. There’s no business like show business, and there’s no connection stronger and more electrifying than that of the people and the people’s champ. You can FEEL the MANA. FINAL BOSS. ENGAGED. See ya down the road

