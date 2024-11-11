Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is making the media rounds to promote the release of his holiday season movie, “Red One.”

During an interview with Variety, The Rock admitted he is late to the set sometimes.

“Yeah, that happens,” he admitted. “But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.”

Additionally, “The Great One” admitted that he even urinates in bottles to save time.

“Yeah. That happens…I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth.'”

