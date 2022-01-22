Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted an AEW-related tweet that went viral on Friday.

Rock responded to a fan who wrote about his son being a big AEW fan. The man tweeted a photo of his son holding up his new action figure of AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, and commented on how Rhodes and Rock were having an “epic match” in the boy’s bedroom.

“My son Jack is a huge @AEW fan & his favorite wrestler is @CodyRhodes. The figure was a Christmas present that just showed up in the mail today & this boy is thrilled. Cody & @TheRock are currently having an epic match I can hear from his room,” the fan wrote.

The Rock responded and joked about doing “the job” to Rhodes.

“Looks like I’m doing another job in the middle of the ring 1,2,3 lol Happy to do it though [flexed biceps emoji],” Rock wrote.

Rhodes responded with the Brandi Rhodes “zero fear” GIF, captioned with the “eyes” emoji.

The innocuous Twitter exchange actually led to some WWE and AEW fans responding with negative comments, proving that too many are obsessed with the WWE vs. AEW rivalry these days.

You can see the full exchange below:

Looks like I’m doing another job in the middle of the ring 1,2,3 lol

Happy to do it though 💪🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 21, 2022

