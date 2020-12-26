Former WWE Champion The Rock responded to an Instagram post from WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley earlier today.

Ripley posted a photo that shows her looking similar to a famous throwback photo of The Great One, where he’s wearing the black turtleneck and fanny pack.

Ripley captioned the photo with, “Merry Christmas [Santa emoji] (This wasn’t even on purpose [facepalm emoji] [laughing emoji])”

Rock “liked” the photo and wrote back in the comments, “Well you were already cooler than the other side of the pillow, but this is just next level shit very few understand [laughing emoji] [clap emoji] [drink emoji] [Santa emoji]”

Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson, who is also signed to a NXT deal, responded under her dad and simply wrote, “why”

You can see Ripley’s full post below, along with a screenshot of the comments from Rock and Simone:

