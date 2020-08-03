The Rock and Redbird Capital Purchase XFL For $15 Million Hours Before Auction

As first reported by Sportico and later confirmed by Variety, Vince McMahon’s bankrupt XFL league has been purchased by former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gerry Cardinale’s Redbird Capital. The sale was made earlier this morning just hours prior to an official auction. It should also be noted that The Rock’s ex-wife, Dany Garcia, will be a stakeholder as well.

The XFL 2020 restart was one of the many businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the league being forced to shut down play back in April. It is said that the league’s assets and liabilities range from about $10 million to $50 million.

