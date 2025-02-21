“The Final Boss” is coming back.

On Thursday evening, WWE surfaced on social media with breaking news regarding this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

It was announced via X that The Rock will be making his return to WWE television on the February 21 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Previously announced for the 2/21 episode is Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman & Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga, Liv Morgan vs. Naomi, DIY vs. Pretty Deadly for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, as well as Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso.