“The Final Boss” is coming back.
On Thursday evening, WWE surfaced on social media with breaking news regarding this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.
It was announced via X that The Rock will be making his return to WWE television on the February 21 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.
Previously announced for the 2/21 episode is Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman & Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga, Liv Morgan vs. Naomi, DIY vs. Pretty Deadly for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, as well as Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso.
Bold and disruptive.
Unpredictable and dangerous.
The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow at 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork. @WWE @TKOGrp pic.twitter.com/q3UaSYLQNh
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 21, 2025