“The Final Boss” isn’t done yet!

After making his long-awaited return at the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode on January 6, The Rock appeared in a special social media video.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was shown interacting with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cody Rhodes and others backstage after his opening promo segment on the history-making debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

The video, which appears on The Rock’s official Instagram page, included a special message from “The Final Boss” at the end, where he announced he would be appearing at this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on January 7.

