Earlier this morning former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter to announce that he is giving his support to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming United States Presidential election. The Great One begins by calling this year’s election the “most critical this country has seen in decades.”

Happy Sunday everybody. We are approximately five weeks away from Election Day, arguably, the most critical election this country has seen in decades. Now that said, I’m going to be pushing this political conversation just a little bit more.

He later writes along with his endorsement video, “As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.”

Rocky would later go on to list off the accomplishments made by Biden and Harris, with a video interview between the three of them later being shared in the video. You can watch it all below.