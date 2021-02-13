Former WWE champion turned global superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to his Instagram earlier today to reveal several more cast members for his upcoming NBC series “Young Rock,” which will explore the early days of the Brahma Bull prior to his rise as one of wrestling’s, and Hollywood’s, biggest box office attractions.

The Great One shares a list of actors who will be portraying some key figures in his life, including Vince McMahon, Randy Savage, Andre The Giant, and more

-Matthew Willig plays Andre the Giant

-Kevin Makely plays Macho Randy Savage

-Faiumu Fasitua Amosa and John Tui play The Wild Samoans

-Brett Azar plays The Iron Shiek

-Nate Jackson plays The Junkyard Dog

-Ana Tuisila plays Lia Maivia

-Adam Ray plays Vince McMahon

The Rock also writes, “An honor to introduce my childhood WRESTLING HEROES from YOUNG ROCK!!! In my new @NBC show #YoungRock based on my true life events, we explore my wildly entertaining yet complex life growing up – and these wrestling legends, who were our “family”, were my heroes!”