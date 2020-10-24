Ahead of tonight’s Bound For Glory pay per view several big names from the pro-wrestling industry sent in video messages to congratulate superstar Ken Shamrock on his induction into the IMPACT Hall of Fame. This included former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as WWE Hall of Famers Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Mick Foley.

Each man commended Shamrock on his legendary pro-wrestling and MMA career, even calling him an integral part of the Attitude Era. Rocky was the one who officially inducted Shamrock, where he thanked the World’s Most Dangerous Man for being a friend and a brother during their days in WWF.

The Rock inducts Ken Shamrock (via video) into the Impact Hall of Fame.#BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/Pbx1WfdFhJ — GIFSkull IV – Anti-DMCA #BoundForGlory #BFG2020 (@GifSkullIV) October 24, 2020

Bret Hart comments on the career of Ken Shamrock#BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/wxv8ZTSLPS — GIFSkull IV – Anti-DMCA #BoundForGlory #BFG2020 (@GifSkullIV) October 24, 2020

Hardcore legend and former TNA World Heavyweight Champion @RealMickFoley wishes @ShamrockKen all the best on his Hall of Fame induction. #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/UWG1yNvGx0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2020

During his acceptance speech Shamrock thanked his friends for the wishing him well before sharing stories of his journey into pro-wrestling.

