A wild story surrounding The Rock and the United States Army.

Military.com reports that the Army invested $11 million in The Rock’s UFL Football League to boost enlistments. However, internal documents and emails reviewed by the website suggest the investment did not result in any new recruits and might have even hindered recruitment efforts.

The agreement was supposed to see The Rock act as a brand ambassador for the Army, which required him to post a certain number of Army-related messages on his social media, but the Army claims he did not meet this obligation.

The Army is now attempting to recover $6 million of their investment. They had expected five social media posts from Johnson, each valued at $1 million, but he only made two. The deal also included UFL players wearing Army branding during games.

Neither the United Football League nor Johnson’s publicist responded to requests for comment. Laura DeFrancisco, a spokesperson for the Army’s marketing team, said they are working with the UFL to determine the final cost.