WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram this weekend and told how when he was 14, he would steal a king-sized Snickers bar every day from a local 7-11 convenience store, while on his way to the gym.

Rock is currently filming in Hawaii, and decided to stop at the 7-11 and buy their stock of Snickers bars. He also picked up the tab for several customers in the store.

“I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades [skull emoji] [candy bar emoji] [man waving hand emoji] We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years – I finally got back home to right this wrong. I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized @snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym. The Snickers was my pre daily workout [man working out emoji] [laughing emoji] The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me. I’ve exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11… I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had – the right way [angel emoji] [devil emoji] [candy bar emoji] And as a bonus it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into 7-11 while I was there. Least I could do considering all the shit I used to steal from here [laughing emoji] [man waving hand emoji] [devil emoji] We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces. [shaka emoji] [heart emoji] #808,” he wrote.

You can see Rock’s related photos and video below:

