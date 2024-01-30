The Rock comments on his newest position with TKO holdings.

The Great One was announced as the newest member of its Board of Directors last week prior to the Vince McMahon allegations that swarmed the headlines. Today, the former WWE champion took to Instagram to say what an incredible honor it is for him to be at TKO and continue to help build a company that his grandfather and father helped build.

My honor to join @TKOGrp Board of Directors (who owns @wwe & @ufc). An historic day of big business with deep and personal “life comes full circle” significance for me. I have the privilege now to sit at the table, that my grandfather and my dad helped to build. Now the fun part – we go to work. We build. Thank you to my TKO/WWE partners- Ari Emmanuel

Mark Shapiro

Nick Khan

Paul “Triple H” Levesque

There are still rumors circulating that The Rock will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship, possibly even at WrestleMania 40. Stay tuned.