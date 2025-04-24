The Rock has finally addressed recent backlash stemming from his absence at WrestleMania 41—specifically a fiery rant delivered by SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca.

A segment of the WWE fanbase has been outspoken in their disappointment over The Rock’s decision to step away from the spotlight during WrestleMania weekend, particularly his lack of involvement in the high-stakes main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Many have gone as far as to say that his absence weakened the overall impact of the show.

In his first public comments since the event, The Rock appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, using the platform to clear the air. According to “The Final Boss,” the decision to not interfere with the Rhodes vs. Cena storyline was intentional—he wanted Cena to fully have his moment at the grandest stage of them all without any distractions.

Still, not everyone is buying it.

The wrestling world has been buzzing ever since the interview aired, with fans and pundits alike critiquing Rock’s remarks—particularly his previous assertion that he’s always “a few steps ahead” of fans and that everything is part of a larger plan.

Among the most vocal critics has been Busted Open Radio’s Dave LaGreca, who has made no secret of his frustration with Rock’s limited role at WrestleMania and what he perceived as an underwhelming explanation on McAfee’s show.

On Thursday, April 24, The Rock responded directly to LaGreca via Instagram, delivering a sharp and pointed message aimed at putting the conversation to rest.

“Hi Dave, the business is a complete work,” Rock wrote. “Always has been, always will be. Every aspect of it. Every match. Every interview.”

He didn’t stop there.

“Please join me, Cody, Cena, Brian and the rest of us for our creative discussions so you can expand your perspective. Until then, stop ranting, it’s not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show,” he added.

And in classic Rock fashion, he closed with a little humor: “P.S., tell Bubba I have Grand Marnier and hush puppies for all of us.”