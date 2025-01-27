Prior to his return at this Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, John Cena has been in Budapest filming the forthcoming Matchbox feature film based on the toy car line.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are set to appear at ‘WWE Night’ when the Indianapolis Pacers face off against the Detroit Pistons. The night will feature a Tyrese Haliburton WWE Bobblehead.

The Mildred Burke biopic Queen of the Ring, written and directed by Ash Avildsen, is set to be released theatrically in the United States on March 7, 2025.

Sam Roberts will be doing a live edition of his podcast on Thursday in Indianapolis at the Helium Comedy Club.

Moana 2, which features The Rock voicing Maui, has now topped 1,026,040,500 sales worldwide at the box office.

Disney is closing the 30-year-old MuppetVision 3D attraction at Hollywood Studios on June 7th to make room for a new Monsters, Inc. section. The attraction, which was the last project Jim Henson worked on before his passing in 1990, has been a tribute to him and the Muppets. While the Muppet characters will be moved to a re-themed Rockin’ Rollercoaster, the MuppetVision 3D show itself will be permanently gone. Disney has promised to explore ways to archive the film and elements of the attraction, but there’s no update on that yet.

The alien invasion film The Unbreakable Bunch is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray. The cast features WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen, Ray “Glacier” Lloyd, AEW’s Anna Jay, WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko, Haku, WWE Hall of Famer DDP, Ron Reis aka THE YETI, Ernest Miller, Kahagas, Missy Hyatt and Gangrel.

Complex recently posted a video of CM Punk doing some sneaker shopping, which you can see below:

D-Von Dudley is the featured guest on The Undertaker’s “Six Feet Under” podcast. You can check that out below:

Rob Van Dam continues to call out Bobby Fulton and his son Dillon Hines, who he has accused of ripping him off multiple times. You can check out RVD’s latest tweet below:

Until bad business Bobby taps out – which means admitting his lying and I’m telling 100% the truth, I will not let up. 34 years of a reputation as being honest and genuine, and then this asshole thinks he can make money off calling me a liar? Fuck that. Fuck him. Fuck you Bobby.… — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) January 27, 2025

At yesterday’s NFC Championship Game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, The Rock called out Cody Rhodes. You can check out a video of the segment below: