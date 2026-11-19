Roman Reigns and The Rock exchanged heartfelt messages as WWE celebrates 30 years since The Great One made his debut.

Reigns took to social media to recognize the milestone, paying tribute to his family member and former WrestleMania XL tag team partner.

“30 years of The Great One. Eternal love and respect for The Rock. Thank you for paving the way for so many of us,” Reigns wrote.

The Rock responded with a message of his own, showing appreciation for The Tribal Chief while offering some high praise.

“Love you my brother. You are one of one – the GOAT. Aiga always xo,” The Rock replied.

The exchange comes ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28 in Houston, Texas, where The Rock is scheduled to appear as part of the celebration of his 30th anniversary with the company.

Reigns will also have a major role at the premium live event, as he leads The Bloodline into a WarGames showdown against The 946.