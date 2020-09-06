Former WWE superstar The Rock responded to a post from “90s WWE” on Twitter earlier this morning where The Great One calls the Attitude Era the best ever in professional wrestling, then names The Undertaker (who is featured in the clip) as one of the talents he has on his Mount Rushmore.

Rocky writes, “Good Lord, this era in pro wrestling (Attitude Era) was the best. Thank you to my friend and the man who’s on my Mt Rushmore of wrestlers, The Undertaker, for always havin’ fun with me so we can take care of the fans.”

Check it out below.