John Cena has been “the face that runs the place” in WWE for several years, however when the 2025 calendar reads December 13, all that comes to an end.

For good.

During the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event, the heavy promotional push began for the final appearance on “The Last Time Is Now” year-long WWE retirement tour of John Cena.

With four appearances left to go after his win over AJ Styles at the WWE special event at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, one of those will be his last match ever at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event in December.

Scheduled for December 13, 2025, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena will lace up his sneakers and belt up his signature ‘jorts’ for the final time in his iconic career.

There have been strong rumors of John Cena’s final opponent being GUNTHER, the same man who ended the career of WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg, coincidentally enough also at a WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show back in July.

As he continues to make the media rounds to promote “The Smashing Machine” film he stars in, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared as a guest on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast for an in-depth interview covering all thing Hollywood and WWE.

While on the subject of WWE, the talk turned to “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour of John Cena wrapping up soon, with the discussion shifting to the rumors surrounding who will be the last man to stand across the ring from “The Greatest Of All-Time.”

According to The Rock, who serves as a member of the board of directors for WWE parent-company TKO Group Holdings, he has a small level of “input” regarding the decision of who will be the lucky WWE Superstar selected to get the final “rub” off of the biggest star of the past generation.

“I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it,” The Rock told the aforementioned NFL stars. “But it really is whoever John wants, really what it comes down to. It’s not me, Nick Khan, or Triple H. That guy’s earned it, and you know what, the best part about John is, he comes as advertised, who you think he is, that’s who he is, and he’s a good dude, and I love that guy.”

For those interested, you can check out the complete episode of the ‘New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast featuring the interview with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson via the YouTube player embedded below.

Directly below is a video embedded from the official X account of the show, which shared a clip from the interview where The Rock spoke about hip-hop star Travis Scott’s potential return to WWE.

