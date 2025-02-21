“The Final Boss” is back.

As noted, The Rock has announced he will be returning to tonight’s episode of SmackDown in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Soon after making the announcement, which WWE issued a press release to promote afterwards, The Rock returned on social media with another tease.

In the new tease, The Rock sheds some light on the reason why he is turning back up in WWE tonight.

“The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans and f**k up a certain someone’s life with the Final Boss gospel,” he wrote.

