Former WWE Champion The Rock is celebrating a major social media milestone of 200 million Instagram followers.

This makes Rock the most followed American man on the social media platform. Soccer star Ronaldo has the biggest Instagram following in the world at 238 million, while singer Ariana Grande has the biggest Instagram following for a female celebrity at 203 million.

As seen below, Rock posted a video to Instagram to mark the milestone, and included a lengthy message about a lesson he’s learned.

“Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS [surprised emoji] [folded hands emoji] [muscle flex emoji] [shot glass emoji] Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth. You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned. And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms – officially becoming/

“The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’ [heart emoji] [fist emoji] #speakyourtruth #dignityrespectgratitude #thatsoursuperpower”

Rock currently has 14,933,478 followers on Twitter, and 5.35 million subscribers on YouTube. His exact Instagram follower count as of this writing is 200,150,422.

You can see Rock’s related posts below:

I’m so humbled by this massive tidal wave of support as we surge past 200 million 🌊💪🏾🇺🇸 #1 most followed man in America. #1 most followed American man in the world. Love you guys and I always got your back. #speakyourtruth ✊🏾 https://t.co/Fid6GChYmP — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 8, 2020

