The Rock Comments On House Show Match Between Himself and Kurt Angle, Angle Responds

Former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented on a Twitter video showing a fun exchange he had with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at a house show back in 2000. The Great One writes, “The fun we’d have when we’d wrestle non-televised shows. Btw below is tame compared to other things we did. Fun fact: approximately 4yrs earlier my opponent here (@RealKurtAngle) would win an Olympic gold medal First place medal in wrestling in 1996. With a broken neck. True story.”
Angle would see Rocky’s statement and respond with, “Thank you @TheRock You were the best athlete I’ve ever faced. Your athletic ability was off the charts and you sold better than anyone. It was fun and I learned a lot working with you. Much Love!!”
See the exchange below.
Thank you @TheRock You were the best athlete I’ve ever faced. Your athletic ability was off the charts and you sold better than anyone. It was fun and I learned a lot working with you. Much Love!!
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 1, 2020
