Last night’s WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens use a Sunset Flip to defeat Baron Corbin, with the Prizefighter later tweeting out that he did the move in honor of “Flex Kavana,” which was The Rock’s name when he was in development. The Great One later responded to Owens on Twitter writing, “Flex. Kavana. Fucking. Loves. It. Very few (if any) will know how historic your “well placed” Sunset Flip here means. Teremana 🥃 on the way to you! (And for Baron too for being a fucking pro!”

Flex. Kavana. Fucking. Loves. It.

Very few (if any) will know how historic your “well placed” Sunset Flip here means. Teremana 🥃 on the way to you! (And for Baron too for being a fucking pro!:) — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 14, 2021

WWE has released their latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s SmackDown. The list includes the Roman Reigns and John Cena segment, Shinsuke Nakamura wining the Intercontinental championship from Apollo Crews and more.