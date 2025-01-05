The Rock is coming home.

After he appears as a presenter on-stage at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to his former stomping grounds in WWE the following night on January 6.

“The People’s Champion” surfaced on social media on Sunday, sharing the following statement confirming his appearance at the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode on 1/6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Besides having my three daughters, my Samoan High Chief Title, High Chief Seiuli is one of the greatest honor of my life. I gave my word and made a commitment 20 years ago to his Highness High Chief Maleatoa Tunamafili II and to our people of Samoa, that I would “leave my boyish ways behind” (well, I try 😅) and carry my Samoan, Polynesian, and Black culture around the world with great respect, pride, kindness, MANA, humility, and warrior spirit. Fa’a Samoa (the Samoan way) After 20yrs of proudly carrying our culture with me around the world, I can’t wait to soon return back home to Samoa. I already have chills just thinking about it 🇼🇸❤️💪🏾 Until then, I’ll come back home to WWE tomorrow night as we make history on Netflix and begin a new and exciting era. Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia and my dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way. ~ High Chief Seiuli

