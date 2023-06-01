The Rock confirms his return to the Fast & Furious film franchise.

The Great One introduced the world to the character of Hobbs back in the 2011 Fast Five film. He would go on to appear in the next three Fast & Furious films before getting his own spin-off with Jason Statham entitled Hobbs & Shaw. However, The Rock clashed with franchise superstar Vin Diesel and eventually he quietly parted ways.

That is until Fast X, which Rocky makes a cameo in to set up future installments. In a new tweet, he says he is pumped to be back and reveals that he has squashed any previous bad blood between himself and Diesel. He adds that he will be appearing in another spin-off that will help build up to Fast X: Part Two.

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on…HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei’d. Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away. The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II. Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love. I’ve built my career on an “ Audience First” mentality and that will always serve as my North Star. Congratulations to my Fast Family & Universal Studios on the global success of FAST X and as always, Hobbs & @SevenBucksProd are motivated to help take the Fast franchise to new and exciting places for fans worldwide. “Daddy’s gotta go to work” ~ HOBBS.

Fast X is out worldwide now. Check out his tweet below.