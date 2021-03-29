Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced the release date of his new DC film, “Black Adam.”

The former WWE Champion did so on TBS before the UCLA vs. Alabama NCAA tournament game to make the announcement and the release date is July 29, 2022. He took to Instagram to write the following:

“A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself.”

The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. Jaume Collet-Serra is the director.