The Final Boss is coming to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, November 18, that he will be attending WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, November 28.

The appearance will come as WWE celebrates the 30th anniversary of The Rock’s debut, which took place at Survivor Series 1996 on November 17 of that year.

Speaking with McAfee, The Rock made it clear that he wasn’t going to miss the upcoming premium live event.

“Here’s the truth is, I would not miss next week for the world, man,” Johnson said. “So I’m going to Houston. Houston, we don’t have a problem. I’m going to Houston, and I’m going to go to Survivor Series…”

The TKO Board of Directors member then delivered a message to WWE fans ahead of his return.

“People’s Champ is coming home. I’ll see everybody next week at Survivor Series.”

Johnson also revealed that he rearranged his upcoming promotional commitments for the next “Jumanji” movie, pushing back a scheduled press tour by one week to accommodate his Survivor Series appearance.

During the same interview, The Rock announced that he will serve as the celebrity guest picker for ESPN’s “College GameDay” this Saturday at the University of Miami, where he previously played college football.

While The Rock has confirmed that he will be in attendance at Survivor Series, WWE has not announced what role he will play during the show.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern on November 28.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/6 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.