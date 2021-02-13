During a recent interview with Cigar Aficionado former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke on a variety of subjects, including his Teremana Brand, his purchase of the XFL, and how he hopes to sustain his legacy. Highlights are below.

On his Teremana brand:

There’s an old saying—I’m sure you’ve heard it—to win, you have to do anything like you do everything, which is all out and all in. So, with something like this that’s so incredibly important for me, and a legacy play—that was my intention, to do a legacy brand for my family and for generations.

Thinks he would have joined the XFl after his failed attempt at the NFL:

My dreams of playing in the NFL never happened. Look, Warren Sapp beat me out for my position, I had a lot of injuries, none of those mattered. At the end of the day, I wasn’t good enough. What the XFL will provide is an opportunity [for future players] to play. If the XFL was around for me in 1995 and I didn’t get drafted into the NFL, you can believe I would have got on the XFL field.

On sustaining his legacy: