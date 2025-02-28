– WWE NXT Superstar Ricky Saints released a video on Friday announcing that he has relinquished the DEFY Championship.

DEFY AFTERMATH SAT. MARCH 15th | WA HALL DEFY SUPER 8XGP will crown a new DEFY World Champion! Participants and matches will be announced soon. Do not miss this historic event! Tickets: https://t.co/gf7u4WnJdY pic.twitter.com/KiLUexkf0t — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) February 28, 2025

– The Rock released the new WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto promotional poster with himself and Travis Scott, which originally featured John Cena. For some reason, Cena is edited out of the image. Rock wrote as the caption to the post, “SOUL,” referring to his request to Cody Rhodes, which will be answered at Saturday night’s big event.

– WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green plays a game of Snack Wars during a recent appearance on SPORTbible.