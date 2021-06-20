Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is completing production this week for Netflix’s “Red Notice” Film.

In a post on Instagram, the former WWE Champion sent out the following:

“RED NOTICE issued

Two final very productive and focused days back on set of RED NOTICE

RED NOTICE is the largest investment @Netflix has made thus far in a film ~ and our relentless hard work is to ensure we make good on that investment for our Netflix partners ~ and DELIVER AN AWESOME MOVIE FOR OUR GLOBAL AUDIENCE

We have a big release date announcement coming up very soon….

~ The world’s most wanted art thief.

~ The FBI tracker.

~ The greatest conman the world’s never seen

Can’t wait for you to see this movie”

#RedNotice

#Holidays2021

#NETFLIX

#rusty♠?