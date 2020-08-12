The Rock Gives a Sneak Peek at His New PR3 Sneakers

The Rock and Under Armour are preparing to release his next shoe, the Project Rock 3’s.
Rock and Under Armour have found major success together since launching their first Project Rock collections in 2016.
The PR3’s will be released on Thursday, August 27. Rock took to Instagram this week and posted a sneak peek at his new kicks.
“We progress, we raise the bar and we kick ass – together [muscle emoji] [fist emoji] Excited to give you a sneak peek – for the first time ever, THE OFFICIAL @projectrock PR3’s [shoe emoji] Gym testing them out to the bone because when it meets my standards — it’s ready for YOU @underarmour’s #1 selling shoe and my best training shoe to date. Innovation. Technology. Intensity. Next level workout type shit. #PR3 #August27 #GameChanger,” he wrote.
Below is Rock’s full Instagram video post:
View this post on Instagram
We progress, we raise the bar and we kick ass – together 💪🏾✊🏾 Excited to give you a sneak peek – for the first time ever, THE OFFICIAL @projectrock PR3’s 👟 Gym testing them out to the bone because when it meets my standards — it’s ready for YOU. @underarmour’s #1 selling shoe and my best training shoe to date. Innovation. Technology. Intensity. Next level workout type shit. #PR3 #August27 #GameChanger 👟
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Full Details on New WWE President & CFO Nick Khan’s Contract – Pay, Company Benefits, More
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman