To promote his new DC League of Super-Pets film Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on Entertainment Tonight to discuss the current state of WWE, which included the Great One giving his opinion on rising star Montez Ford, and how he believes the Street Profit member has the total package. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he loves Montez Ford’s energy:

“I love that guy. I love his energy, I love his charisma, I love his work ethic, and, you know, in the world of pro wrestling, there’s nothing like the world of pro wrestling. It’s very unique and it’s also a business.”

Thinks Ford has the whole package:

“Professional wrestling, WWE, it’s in my blood, it’s my passion, I love it. So for a guy like him, he’s worked his butt off. By the way, they all do. Everybody in that locker room, the men, the women, but him in particular, he’s got great athleticism, he’s got the whole package.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)