What does “The Final Boss” think of the newest “Paul Heyman Guy?”

The Rock appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday for an interview jam-packed with news and interesting comments from the WWE legend and Director of the Board for TKO Group.

Among them was The Rock sharing his thoughts on WWE Intercontinental Champion, and the latest man to get the “Paul Heyman Guy” label, Bron Breakker.

“Bron Breakker, I love what he’s doing lately,” Rock said of the son of WWE Hall of Fame legend Rick Steiner, and nephew of Scott Steiner. “I feel he’s shown out and shown up. There is this maturation process when you come into the world of WWE. If you got a little bit of heat to you, good heat, and potential, the company will see that and they’ll start putting you in positions where we see not only how you react to those positions, but more importantly, how the fans react to it.”

Rock added, “Bron has been put in these positions where he has risen to the occasion. I’m not surprised. He looks like a million dollars, he’s believable, he’s legitimate, and he comes from a hell of a bloodline in the Steiner family. I was happy to see [him align with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman] and the way it went down.”

