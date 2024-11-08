The Rock made his return to WWE at the 2024 Bad Blood pay-per-view event to stare down Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Jimmy Uso.

While speaking to LADbible for a new interview, The Final Boss commented on his WWE future. He said,

“Any opportunity I can to go back and not only make appearances, but help to expand the company, whether domestically or globally, I always go back. It’s also part of my obligation that I happily do.”

He continued, “I came along in the 90s and wrestled for Vince into the 2000s, so there’s some real connective tissue that goes back generations, and for that I will forever be grateful, because it provided me a platform and a way to express myself in ways that nothing else would allow, other than acting. So the opportunity for me to become a director, sit on the board, take that position, is just another way that I could help the company grow.”

The Rock joined the TKO Board of Directors in January of this year.

In other news, Ricky Starks says he got sick and tired of sitting at home.

Back in October, Starks made an appearance at a Glory Pro event to set up a match against Kody Lane that will be taking place at the promotion’s WrestlePocalypse show on November 24.

While speaking to Joe Roderick of Claibs Online, Starks confirmed that he’s still under contract with All Elite Wrestling. He said,

“Correct, yes. Yes, I am.”

When asked about making an appearance at the Glory Pro event, Starks said he didn’t want to be stuck at home.

Starks said, “Well, you know, I can’t be stuck at home for too much longer, I go stir crazy. I saw an opportunity with Kody Lane to come out and challenge for the title of course. I thought it was even a better idea because I used to actually live in St. Louis, I used to live in Melville of all places. So I thought it was a good way to make a return and also too, I’ve known Cody for quite a bit, he used to train here in Texas. I said, ‘Well, why not, why not just come back and test the grit against somebody that I’m very much familiar with.’”