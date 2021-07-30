Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and A-list actress Emily Blunt recently spoke with The Illuminerdi to promote their new Disney film Jungle Cruise, which is now playing in select theaters and on the Disney+ service. During their interview the Great One took a moment to comment on the interviewer’s Bret Hart t-shirt, and shared with Blunt his early experiences with the Hitman when he first came into the WWE.

“One thing before we leave, and you’ll appreciate this. The T-shirt he’s wearing, is [of] a guy who didn’t have to be, but he was so good to me when I was a rookie professional wrestler, and his name was Bret “The Hitman” Hart. He comes from a very famous wrestling family. But at that time, he was World Champion and there were a lot of guys in that world at that time, in ’96, that didn’t necessarily embrace me.”

Later on Blunt would ask Rocky whether that was during his run as a babyface. He responded with:

“Just when I was a rookie coming in. Because everyone hungry for the spot and there’s a lot of sharks in the water, but that guy, Bret, and he was World Champion, showed me how it’s done.”

You can see the Rock’s full comments in the video below. (H/T and transcribed Wrestling Inc.)