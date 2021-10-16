There has been casual talk of former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson possibly running for the office of President of the United States for a few years now, but The Rock recently revealed that he has done at least some research on a possible bid for the highest office in the nation.

Rock, who has teased a possible run in previous years, was recently profiled by Chris Heath for a Vanity Fair cover story, and the topic of possibly getting into politics came up. Rock said he finds the idea humbling, and revealed that he has talked to people in politics, and done “a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future.”

Rock noted how his research found that “indicators are all very positive – in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028.”

Rock would not rule out the possibility of running for office, and while he admitted he doesn’t know the first thing about politics, he cares deeply about the country.

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics,” he said. “I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every fucking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And—there’s no delusion here—I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

We noted back in April how a poll had 46% of Americans saying they would support The Rock running for the presidency. He polled higher than any other potential celebrity candidate, including Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, and Matthew McConaughey, who is rumored to be running for the office of Governor of Texas.

The Rock responded to the poll back in April and wrote on Twitter, “Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people”

