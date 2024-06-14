The Rock teases big things for the future of WWE.

The Final Boss recently sat-down with ESPN for an in-depth interview about his return to the ring earlier this year at WrestleMania XL, where he and Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on night one of the Showcase of the Immortals. Rocky tells interviewer Mike Coppinger that he had something to prove with his performance, not just to the WWE Universe, but to himself.

I felt like that was a representation and a reflection of what I was feeling because as you know, in pro wrestling, there is no take two, you get one night, one shot and one opportunity. Leading up into WrestleMania, the training camp, the pressure, the expectation, the deliverable, everything, that quote kept coming back to my mind, which was, ‘I just want to go the distance’ and going the distance meant I knew that we had almost an hour planned, which as you know, is a long f—ing time. I also had something to prove to myself. … It’s always you vs. you. So that’s something to prove to myself that I can do it and put in the work and put in the training camp and rely on my dance partners in the ring in Cody and Seth and Roman as we all relied on each other. But yeah, I just want to go the distance.

It was at this point that The Rock hinted at a huge matchup at WrestleMania 41, which will take place next year from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

We’re on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I’ll just leave it at that, Final Boss style.

While not confirmed, The Rock did leave WWE with unfinished business with Cody Rhodes. However, a showdown with Roman Reigns was also a major plan for WWE for years so perhaps Mania 41 is when it happens.

The Rock is currently filming ‘The Smashing Machine, in the lead role as MMA legend Mark Kerr. He sustained an elbow injury while filming, which you can read about here.