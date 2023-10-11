Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has released a new video message on his Instagram channel addressing the criticism he received for launching the People’s Fund of Maui, a crowdfund campaign with all proceeds going to those affected by the Maui wildfires. The Great One launched the campaign a few weeks ago along with Oprah Winfrey.

In his video Rocky says that he understands why people would be upset due to the wealth he has accumulated over the years, and that asking those with less money than him to donate are bad optics. He admits that this was his first-ever fund launch and that he is learning as he goes and appreciates people being real with him.

That’s not all. Rocky is also incredibly grateful to those who did donate, and reveals that those affected by the fires have received their first round of support. He ends his post by saying he will keep everyone update on how the relief has helped those in need.