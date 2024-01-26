Fans are still wondering whether the original belief about the top matches at WWE WrestleMania 40 will stay in place.

It was once believed those matches could be Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Rock’s return with the teased match against Reigns has thrown a wrench in those plans.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “One person in the company noted that The Rock was “headstrong” about wrestling Reigns at WrestleMania.”

Meltzer added that The Rock has yet to sign a deal for the match or agree to it, but is willing to do it and wants to wrestle.