The Final Boss is back.

After Jimmy Uso made a surprise return during the main event of WWE Bad Blood 2024 on Saturday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes picked up the win over The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

It was what happened next, however, that will be the key takeaway from the show.

“The Final Boss” himself, The Rock, came out to a huge reaction from the Atlanta crowd with The People’s Championship over his shoulder. He simply stood and stared down at the ring, where Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso were standing following their big win.

Check out full match video highlights of Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline, as well as the returns of Jimmy Uso and The Rock from WWE Bad Blood 2024 via the media players embedded below.

You can also check out our complete WWE Bad Blood 2024 Results from Atlanta, GA.

What a way to introduce The American Nightmare at #WWEBadBlood! pic.twitter.com/QPcXM15036 — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024

EYE FOR AN EYE.

AND A SPLASH FOR A SPLASH.#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/QskOjj2fTi — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024

Jimmy Uso is BACK for PAYBACK at #WWEBadBlood! pic.twitter.com/WDQOz8eZBp — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024