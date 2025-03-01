– Two WWE legends made the Forbes list of the highest paid actors for 2024, with The Rock actually topping the list at number one with $88 million, and John Cena coming in at 16th with $23 million.

– CM Punk is no longer completely consumed with needing to be in the main event of WrestleMania. “The Best in the World” spoke about this during a new interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes.

“It’s really not that big of a deal, main eventing WrestleMania has always been a goal of mine but goals change, it doesn’t mean I don’t want to wrestle in the main event at WrestleMania but you know what,” Punk began. “I’m at this stage in my career and now where I’m like ‘oh okay so this person’s gonna main event, alright well, you’re not gonna be able to follow this so I don’t know what to tell you, I’ll got first and I’ll shower, eat some donuts, and watch whatever you call a main event’ and I’ll just go ‘welp, yeah, alright.'”

– WWE Hall of Fame legend Sean “X-Pac” Waltman offered high praise for his fellow former D-Generation X and Kliq members, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels, stating that the two are the perfect duo to be calling the shots in WWE and WWE NXT.

“For this time that we’re in right now, I don’t think we could have — I could come off being biased as they are my dear friends, but just subjectively, I can’t imagine someone not realizing that they are the two best people we could have doing those jobs right now,” Waltman said during his appearance on the No Contest Wrestling podcast. “Hopefully it’s a long run. As a wrestling fans, I feel there were several years there where it was like an abusive relationship. You know your fans don’t want this and you’re going to give it to them anyway because ‘it’s my way.'”

(H/T to Fightful.com for the above Sean Waltman interview quote.)