– WWE Hall of Fame leged Brie Bella appeared on the panel of the X-Games broadcast on ABC on Sunday afternoon. Bella was referenced on the show as a WWE Hall of Fame legend and spoke about being impressed with the levels of female athleticism on display in some of the skateboarding competitions. As noted, Brie Bella is rumored to make a WWE return to join Nikki Bella in a return to the ring at the returning all-women’s WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event scheduled for July 13 in Atlanta, GA.

– WWE legend and Hollywood big shot Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared in Las Vegas, NV. this weekend to join MMA legend “The Smashing Machine” Mark Kerr as he was being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of 2025 UFC International Fight Week. Also on-hand was fellow co-star of “The Smashing Machine” major motion picture Emily Blunt, who joined The Rock in the film based on HBO’s “The Smashing Machine” documentary on Kerr. The three spoke with members of the media while at the special event in “Sin City,” which you can watch via the YouTube player embedded below.

– Paradigm Talent Agency, who recently signed WWE Superstar Jade Cargill, posted a statement and shared some photos of her ‘Storm’ from ‘X-Men’-inspired look via Instagram to congratulate the women’s wrestling star on winning the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, defeating Asuka in the finals at the WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event on June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, “All hail the Queen,” Paradigm wrote. “Jade Cargill dominates and conquers to become your 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring. Strength, style, and pure dominance—a Storm is coming to SummerSlam!”