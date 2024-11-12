“The Final Boss” had a great time returning to the squared circle for WWE on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reflected back on his WrestleMania XL experience from earlier this year.

“I had such a great time,” Rock said. “Cody [Rhodes] and Seth [‘Freakin’ Rollins] and Roman [Reigns], it was just wild. I grew up in that world of pro wrestling. There’s nothing like when that music hits and the crowd goes crazy.”

Fallon told Rock it sounds like he’s ‘home’ when performing in WWE.

“That’s a good way to put it,” he responded. “I grew up in the world of pro wrestling, and I followed the careers of my grandfather and my dad. My grandfather and my dad used to wrestle up here at [Madison Square Garden] in the ‘70s, and here I come along, not trying to screw anything up with their legacy. Then all of a sudden, the business has grown into what it’s grown into. TKO now owns WWE, and I have the honor of sitting on the board of TKO. What a full-circle moment. It’s crazy. I started with seven bucks, and now… [Fallon said it’s not], now it’s not seven bucks [laughs].”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)