26 years ago today a debut occurred in WWE that forever changed the landscape of professional wrestling.

On that night WWE ran a show from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and introduced the world to Rocky Mavia, who would go on to become 10-time world champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer, and most importantly, one of the biggest superstars not just in wrestling, but in Hollywood as well. The Great One took to Twitter to comment on the historic debut, adding that he is extremely grateful for the journey he has had up until this point.

Rocky writes, “Wow 26yrs ago. What a fateful night in Madison Square Garden having my first ever wrestling match for @wwe. That big kid who was willing to be the hardest worker in the room would go on to only become famous for wearing a fanny pack. Seriously tho, what a grateful journey.”

The Rock’s latest project, Black Adam, has grossed over $350 million dollars worldwide.