Twenty years ago WWE saw one of its biggest showdowns ever at SummerSlam 2002. It was on that night that Brock Lesnar would dethrone The Rock to become WWE champion, the only time the two met have met inside the squared circle.

The Great One recently took to Instagram to look back on the showdown, calling it a historic night and solidified Lesnar as one of the top guys in WWE. He also calls The Beast one of the greatest pure athletes of all time.

20 years ago this week, we made history in New York and pro wrestling was never the same again. The Rock vs Brock Lesnar

WWE UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH I always had great chemistry with Brock as he was one of the greatest pure athletes I’ve ever danced with. We spent about 6 months wrestling around the world together, grooming Brock to become @WWE Heavyweight Champion. It culminated to this historic SUMMER SLAM PPV where the crowd was absolutely electric. Historic for two reasons: #1) In wrestling terms, I “did the honors” of having Brock beat me right in the middle of the ring, 1-2-3.

Brock is new champion.

Brock is new face of WWE. #2) My contract was up in WWE and I quietly – and GRATEFULLY – retired as a full time pro wrestler after an incredible (and insanely short) 6 year career. It’s so wildly incomprehensible at times when I think back – that I only wrestled for 6 YEARS. How crazy is that irony? A 6 YEAR CAREER What a journey. #hardestworkerintheroom

#gratefulman

#peopleschamp * grace note * I did return to wrestling from 2011 to 2013 as it was my way of giving back to the business that was so good to me + I just f’n love wrestling.

